Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Trading Down 4.3%

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) traded down 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.07 and last traded at $5.07. 17,166 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 111,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CURV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Torrid in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Torrid from $2.95 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Torrid from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.39.

Torrid Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average of $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $540.51 million, a P/E ratio of 51.90 and a beta of 1.91.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $293.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.20 million. Torrid had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fund 1 Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Torrid by 493.6% in the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 200,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 166,841 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Torrid by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Torrid in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Torrid during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Torrid in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

About Torrid

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

