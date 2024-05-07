Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.22 and last traded at $2.16. Approximately 15,613,772 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 31,006,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TLRY shares. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. CIBC decreased their price target on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Tilray from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get Tilray alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TLRY

Tilray Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilray

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average is $1.94. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Tilray during the first quarter valued at $28,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in Tilray during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Tilray in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray

(Get Free Report)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.