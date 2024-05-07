The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.33.

TD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:TD opened at $54.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $96.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.01. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $54.12 and a twelve month high of $66.15.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.7519 per share. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 64.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 206.7% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Further Reading

