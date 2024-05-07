Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 707 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE STWD opened at $19.72 on Tuesday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.08 and a twelve month high of $22.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.97.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.74%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 179.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.50 price objective (down previously from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $2,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,226,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,876,928.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

