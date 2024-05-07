Private Advisor Group LLC Has $24.10 Million Stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 987,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,513 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $24,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAX. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 698,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,050,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 524,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,815,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000.

NYSEARCA DFAX traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $25.70. 437,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,638. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.39 and a 1-year high of $25.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.07.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

