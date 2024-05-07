GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 572,107 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,326 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 201,054 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 45.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 267,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $118,796,000.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Performance

GNT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.31. 31,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,429. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $5.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.03.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Announces Dividend

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

