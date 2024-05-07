Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 52,574 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,574 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $15,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 16,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 208.1% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,695,000 after acquiring an additional 66,467 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,044,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,885,920. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $90.09. The firm has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.60 and a 200-day moving average of $83.02.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

