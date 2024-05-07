Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,741 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,470,187,000 after buying an additional 5,063,767 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,206,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,980,548,000 after buying an additional 1,115,400 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,445,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,971,000 after buying an additional 33,773 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,106,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,256,090,000 after buying an additional 164,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,484,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $792,666,000 after buying an additional 1,360,520 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $204.44. 23,082,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,380,832. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $211.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.46 and its 200-day moving average is $193.10.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

