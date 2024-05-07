Lincoln National Corp Has $7.11 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 73.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1,925.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.2 %

LMT stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $462.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 796,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,090. The company has a market cap of $111.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.46. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $479.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $448.09 and its 200-day moving average is $445.50.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

