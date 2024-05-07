MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $78,000 Investment in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 522.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,294,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,865. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.81. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $26.37.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.