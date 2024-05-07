Lincoln National Corp Grows Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,296 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.95% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $5,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at about $16,168,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,281,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,778,000 after acquiring an additional 316,072 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at $9,203,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,051,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 563,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,503,000 after purchasing an additional 204,653 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.39. 18,573 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.63 million, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.61.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

