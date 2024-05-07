Jito One Day Trading Volume Tops $132.91 Million (JTO)

Jito (JTO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 6th. One Jito token can now be bought for approximately $3.71 or 0.00005810 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Jito has traded up 15.8% against the dollar. Jito has a total market cap of $426.32 million and $132.91 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Jito Profile

Jito was first traded on December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jito is www.jito.network. Jito’s official message board is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol.

Jito Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 121,375,408.9 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 3.55183318 USD and is up 2.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 161 active market(s) with $95,725,173.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jito using one of the exchanges listed above.

