Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 12.980-13.080 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 12.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.7 billion-$10.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.6 billion. Motorola Solutions also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 2.970-3.020 EPS.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:MSI traded down $4.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $349.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,103,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,528. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.78. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $269.64 and a 52 week high of $356.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 398.16%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $357.43.

Get Our Latest Report on Motorola Solutions

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.