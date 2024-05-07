iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $78.14

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $78.14 and last traded at $78.51, with a volume of 190581 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.87.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.65.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1346 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Convertible Bond ETF

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kades & Cheifetz LLC grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 61,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 420,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,569,000 after purchasing an additional 17,403 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 24,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,984,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.