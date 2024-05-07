iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $78.14

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $78.14 and last traded at $78.51, with a volume of 190581 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.87.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.65.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1346 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.
The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.
