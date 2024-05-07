Insider Buying: AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Major Shareholder Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) major shareholder James H. Dahl purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $209,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 376,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,881,536.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AXR traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.10. 3,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,097. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.39. The company has a market cap of $105.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 1.04. AMREP Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $24.36.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.69 million during the quarter. AMREP had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gate City Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AMREP during the 4th quarter worth $9,505,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMREP during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMREP during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in shares of AMREP by 210.9% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 96,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 65,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMREP during the 4th quarter worth about $2,529,000. 59.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.

