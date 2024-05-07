N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 175.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 151.9% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1,927.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000.

VTIP stock remained flat at $48.02 during mid-day trading on Monday. 554,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,394. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.70 and a 52 week high of $48.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.0267 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

