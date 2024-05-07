Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $10.04 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,528 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned about 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $10,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,542,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,048,000 after acquiring an additional 680,703 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,824,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,801,000 after purchasing an additional 445,094 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,281,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,995,000 after buying an additional 34,332 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,821,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,353,000 after buying an additional 286,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,418,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,882,000 after buying an additional 73,399 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.76. The stock had a trading volume of 398,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,588. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $76.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

