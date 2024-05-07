Duke Capital (LON:DUKE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Duke Capital (LON:DUKE – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.69) price objective on shares of Duke Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.
Duke Capital Price Performance
Duke Capital Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. Duke Capital’s payout ratio is presently 10,000.00%.
About Duke Capital
Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Duke Capital
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Chinese Stocks Stage Impressive Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Duke Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.