Duke Capital (LON:DUKE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Duke Capital (LON:DUKE – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.69) price objective on shares of Duke Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Shares of LON DUKE opened at GBX 31.88 ($0.40) on Friday. Duke Capital has a twelve month low of GBX 26.95 ($0.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 35.50 ($0.45). The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 30.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 32.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 31.98. The company has a market capitalization of £132.42 million, a PE ratio of 1,062.50 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. Duke Capital’s payout ratio is presently 10,000.00%.

About Duke Capital

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

