GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) PT Raised to C$43.00

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital upped their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$53.89.

