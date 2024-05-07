Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 157,474 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 80,128 shares.The stock last traded at $30.00 and had previously closed at $30.88.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 59.35% and a net margin of 66.57%. The business had revenue of $50.42 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.782 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.21%. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DMLP. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 532,089 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,936,000 after buying an additional 36,965 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,347,000. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 121,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dorchester Minerals by 14.6% during the first quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 53,166 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 20.9% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

