Capital Performance Advisors LLP Reduces Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP cut its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 48.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on JBLU. Susquehanna increased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.68.

JetBlue Airways Stock Up 2.2 %

JBLU stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $5.93. 12,276,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,485,414. JetBlue Airways Co. has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.73.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

