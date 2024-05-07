Capital Performance Advisors LLP Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIA. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 39,254.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,728,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721,124 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,541,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,054,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,861,000 after acquiring an additional 44,894 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 163.9% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,472,000 after acquiring an additional 37,960 shares during the period. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $388.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,593,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,820,667. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $387.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.71. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $323.21 and a 1 year high of $398.82.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

