Capital Performance Advisors LLP Buys 3,350 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 0.5% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHF. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 376,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 16,579 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,252,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,534,000 after acquiring an additional 98,691 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 46,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.83. 3,056,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,885,740. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.13. The firm has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.67.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

