Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Purchases 2,132 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 89.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,007,000 after buying an additional 591,368 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,451,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,794,000 after buying an additional 137,604 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 19,989.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,904 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,062,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,166,000 after acquiring an additional 507,500 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,054,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,659,000 after acquiring an additional 47,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $215.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,687,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,958,050. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $225.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.17.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

