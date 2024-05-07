Bitcoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $28.71 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Bitcoin has a market cap of $1,245.83 billion and $28.71 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $63,256.36 on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.38 or 0.00749926 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00063801 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.63 or 0.00100598 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000319 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,694,909 coins. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini.
