Bitcoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $28.71 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Bitcoin has a market cap of $1,245.83 billion and $28.71 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $63,256.36 on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.38 or 0.00749926 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00063801 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.63 or 0.00100598 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000319 BTC.

About Bitcoin

Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,694,909 coins. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.

Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.