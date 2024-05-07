Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned about 0.26% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000.

Get First Trust Natural Gas ETF alerts:

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

First Trust Natural Gas ETF stock opened at $27.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.21. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 1-year low of $21.35 and a 1-year high of $28.72.

About First Trust Natural Gas ETF

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.