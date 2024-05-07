Costco Wholesale’s (COST) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $800.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COST. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $745.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $665.00 to $749.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $601.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Gordon Haskett cut Costco Wholesale from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $775.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $795.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $694.48.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $756.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.47, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.93. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $476.75 and a fifty-two week high of $787.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $730.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $674.43.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.09. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $58.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 30.35%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,442 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.48, for a total transaction of $1,043,258.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,967,534.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.48, for a total value of $1,043,258.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,967,534.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,727 shares of company stock valued at $2,682,948 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 45 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

