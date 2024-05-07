GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Receives $89.63 Average Target Price from Brokerages

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.63.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GMS. Barclays increased their price target on shares of GMS from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on GMS from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on GMS from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of GMS from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $96.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.71. GMS has a fifty-two week low of $56.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.13.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.01). GMS had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that GMS will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GMS news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 6,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $611,436.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,691,060.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 6,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $611,436.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,691,060.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO George T. Hendren sold 10,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.49, for a total value of $1,018,355.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,453.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,820 shares of company stock worth $3,561,192. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of GMS by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,482,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,600,000 after acquiring an additional 14,005 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in GMS by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,068,000 after buying an additional 456,692 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,018,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,967,000 after buying an additional 76,417 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 611,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,430,000 after buying an additional 79,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GMS by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 558,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,048,000 after buying an additional 12,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

