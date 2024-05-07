Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $4.55 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,840 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 29,359 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Comcast by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 14,141 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services increased its stake in Comcast by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 20,432 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 57,388 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

Comcast Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,164,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,949,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.32. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

