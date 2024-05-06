VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.75 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 115.36% from the stock’s previous close.

VYNE Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VYNE traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $2.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,375. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $37.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.26. VYNE Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $8.73.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.46% and a negative net margin of 6,710.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VYNE Therapeutics stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics Inc. ( NASDAQ:VYNE Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,394,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned approximately 9.99% of VYNE Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary and therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company's lead product is VYN201, a locally administered pan- bromodomain and extra-terminal (BET) inhibitor soft drug to address diseases involving multiple, diverse inflammatory cell signaling pathways with low systemic exposure.

