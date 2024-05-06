VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.75 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 115.36% from the stock’s previous close.
VYNE Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VYNE traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $2.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,375. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $37.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.26. VYNE Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $8.73.
VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.46% and a negative net margin of 6,710.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile
VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary and therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company's lead product is VYN201, a locally administered pan- bromodomain and extra-terminal (BET) inhibitor soft drug to address diseases involving multiple, diverse inflammatory cell signaling pathways with low systemic exposure.
