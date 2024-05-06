Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Argus from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.67% from the company’s previous close.

HWM has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

Howmet Aerospace stock traded up $0.99 on Monday, hitting $79.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 844,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,440,077. Howmet Aerospace has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $80.11. The firm has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.16.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total transaction of $3,034,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,482,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 61.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

