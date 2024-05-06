Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Up 2.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) shares traded up 2.2% during trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $179.00 to $204.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Coinbase Global traded as high as $235.80 and last traded at $228.12. 4,799,143 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 13,230,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $223.25.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on COIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $84.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.85.

In other news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $322,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 213,851 shares in the company, valued at $45,977,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 82,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $9,833,424.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,181.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 213,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,977,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 420,597 shares of company stock valued at $86,053,862. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,726 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,395 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 322.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 114 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.80 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. The company had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

