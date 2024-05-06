Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,252 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 333,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $90,846,000 after acquiring an additional 126,517 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 839,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $260,204,000 after buying an additional 17,807 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 224.3% during the third quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 9.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,353,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,004 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 1.3 %

Motorola Solutions stock traded down $4.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $349.16. The stock had a trading volume of 108,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,558. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The stock has a market cap of $58.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $269.64 and a one year high of $356.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.30.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 398.16% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.86.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

