2,232 Shares in MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) Acquired by AJOVista LLC

AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

MNSB stock opened at $16.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.02 million, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.98. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.97 and a 52-week high of $25.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. MainStreet Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.44%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered MainStreet Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

