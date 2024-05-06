AJOVista LLC Takes Position in Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO)

AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on CXDO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crexendo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.75 price target on shares of Crexendo in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Crexendo from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

CXDO stock opened at $4.73 on Monday. Crexendo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $7.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.76 million. Crexendo had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 6.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total transaction of $110,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 437,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,085.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications Services and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services, as well as develops end user portals for account and license management, and billing and customer support.

