Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Acquires 4,375 Shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PPT. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $67,000. 42.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Performance

PPT remained flat at $3.50 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 151,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,458. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $3.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.52.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

