Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.68 Per Share

Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This is a boost from Bunge Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.

Bunge Global has a dividend payout ratio of 22.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bunge Global to earn $9.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.1%.

Shares of Bunge Global stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.26. 684,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,724,400. Bunge Global has a 52-week low of $86.10 and a 52-week high of $116.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.39 and a 200-day moving average of $99.88.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Global will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BG shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $141.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $161.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

