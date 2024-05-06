TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 386 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total value of $508,105.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,485.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,713 shares of company stock worth $6,747,384. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of United Rentals stock traded up $14.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $681.58. 226,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,172. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $683.37 and its 200-day moving average is $588.62. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $325.91 and a 52 week high of $732.37.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 17.31%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on URI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $600.79.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

