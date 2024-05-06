Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 161 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC reduced its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.0% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 884 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 748 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.5% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.35.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $573.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,140,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,948. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.60 and a 12-month high of $603.82. The company has a market cap of $218.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $575.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $533.63.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,192.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total transaction of $5,979,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,039,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $89,703.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at $660,192.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,277 shares of company stock valued at $35,373,364 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

