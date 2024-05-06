Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.150-2.190 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Five9 also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.420-0.440 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FIVN. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Five9 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.88.

NASDAQ:FIVN traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,661,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,664. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.52 and a beta of 0.85. Five9 has a 1 year low of $51.01 and a 1 year high of $92.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $239.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.64 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Andy Dignan sold 7,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $420,435.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,559 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

