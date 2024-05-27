United Services Automobile Association Has $20.19 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Accenture were worth $20,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. grew its stake in Accenture by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic boosted their price objective on Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.24.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $4.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $300.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,048,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,757. Accenture plc has a one year low of $285.18 and a one year high of $387.51. The firm has a market cap of $201.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.77.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total transaction of $1,974,437.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,045,053.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,959,325 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

