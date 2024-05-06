Leuthold Group LLC Invests $219,000 in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 75.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.81. The stock had a trading volume of 13,116,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,691,197. The firm has a market cap of $120.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.70 and a 200 day moving average of $52.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 62.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.85.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

