Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,532 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Stryker by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 96,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,820,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in Stryker by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $2.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $325.50. 1,717,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $346.99 and a 200-day moving average of $317.97. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $249.98 and a 12 month high of $361.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 36.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SYK. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.94.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SYK

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.