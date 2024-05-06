Summit Trail Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 321,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Forge Global were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Forge Global during the fourth quarter valued at $766,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Forge Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Forge Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Forge Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Forge Global in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 40.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 24,818 shares of Forge Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $43,927.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,139,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,946,927.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,367 shares of company stock worth $248,857. 11.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE FRGE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,477. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $4.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.41. The company has a market cap of $359.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.54.

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Forge Global had a negative net margin of 129.22% and a negative return on equity of 29.03%. The company had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Forge Global Holdings, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Forge Global in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Forge Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.

