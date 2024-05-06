Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Director Robert R. Grusky Sells 250 Shares

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) Director Robert R. Grusky sold 250 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.55, for a total transaction of $29,637.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,442.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Strategic Education Trading Up 1.9 %

STRA stock traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $123.00. 103,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,611. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.53 and a 1-year high of $123.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $290.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.02 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 6.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategic Education

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 118,000.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 4th quarter worth $272,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STRA. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Strategic Education from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Strategic Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Strategic Education from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Strategic Education has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Strategic Education

About Strategic Education

(Get Free Report)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.