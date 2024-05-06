Spire Wealth Management Grows Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,492 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $4,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CF. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.9% in the third quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in CF Industries by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, WP Advisors LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,030 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CF Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:CF traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,433,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,365. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $87.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.55.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.44). CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

