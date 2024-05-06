Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Up to $7.05

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.05, but opened at $7.28. Sasol shares last traded at $7.27, with a volume of 104,837 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th.

Sasol Stock Up 2.1 %

Sasol Cuts Dividend

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average of $9.32.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.5248 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSL. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Sasol by 819.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sasol by 148.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Sasol by 27.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sasol in the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sasol by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

