NEAR Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $7.89 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.89 billion and $491.68 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $7.38 or 0.00011627 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00059137 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00020361 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00014771 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00007592 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,189,476,876 coins and its circulating supply is 1,069,128,506 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,189,378,051 with 1,068,954,722 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 7.28358974 USD and is up 5.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 399 active market(s) with $453,613,562.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

