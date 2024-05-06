Oxen Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded up 12.6% against the dollar. Oxen has a market capitalization of $10.75 million and $6,127.41 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,457.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $475.93 or 0.00749986 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.26 or 0.00128056 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009195 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00042969 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00063117 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.68 or 0.00207510 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.18 or 0.00101134 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 67,790,639 coins. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

