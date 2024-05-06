National Bank of Canada FI Increases Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 60.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 850,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,376 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $49,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 42.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,257,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,257,470.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,617. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $719,561.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,300.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,384 shares of company stock worth $5,395,560 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.09.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.5 %

BSX stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,968,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,605,610. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $48.35 and a 1 year high of $74.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $106.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.22, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.42.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

